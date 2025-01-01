100MG LIVE RESIN INFUSED EDIBLES



Our gummies are the best in the game! We have perfected the potency, flavor, ingredients, process and activation time. Bursts by Sauce are powered by our 2X Nano Live Resin, which is created using a proprietary process of both encapsulation and sonic energy to break down the molecule size. This makes the gummy hit faster, harder and smoother than any other gummy. Our gummies are also organic, and vegan and gluten free!

*Tailor your dosage according to your personal preferences or embark on an intensely elevated adventure by eating the entire gummy.



Experience the delicate and captivating flavor of our White Peach (Sativa) High Potency edibles. Inspired by the lusciousness of perfectly ripe white peaches, this treat delivers a taste that is both subtle and enchanting. Indulge in the pure essence of white peaches and let their natural sweetness transport you to a serene orchard, creating a moment of bliss with every bite.



Enjoy consistent calming relief within minutes, with the fastest activation on the market using our 2X Nano Indica Live Resin.

