White runtz is a hybrid cross between Gelato and Zkittles. Its sweet and creamy taste is soothing for those suffering from anxiety, chronic pain, and stress. White runtz provides a relaxing high with tingly sensations and euphoria that are perfect for a calm day at home or exploring creative outlets. White Runtz users report relief from chronic pain, anxiety, and stress. Give this a try as the perfect satisfying ending to your day.

Taste: Sweet Candy
Feels: Relaxed, Happy, Giggly
Strain: Gelato x Zkittles
In 2018, Sauce set out on a mission to create exceptional cannabis products that consumers can trust and provide them with a quality experience, no matter their vibe. Once the original Sauce Bars hit the market, our team knew we had something special. With a spirit of innovation, brand consistency, and high standards, we sought to broaden these qualities to more areas of the cannabis industry and introduced new product lines including Dream Pen CBN vapes, Smokes Infused Pre-rolls, Bursts high potency gummies, and our Classics vape line. Now in 8 states and growing, we aim to take our special blend of authenticity and community to everyone; you’re part of the Sauce crew, whatever your vibe may be.

