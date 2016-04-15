SAUCED prides itself on its artisanal products that cater to those that appreciate the finer things. The proprietary hydrocarbon blend live resin sauce is made of the high terpene full spectrum extract taken from THCA diamonds. The sauce is then filled into tried and tested hardware selected to truly give the consumer the cleanest and most enjoyable vaping experience possible. Composed of 100% ceramic and thus free from heavy metals, SAUCED hardware is optimized for cleanner and smoother hits.