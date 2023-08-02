SAUCED STRAWBERRY JAM Sativa . Live Resin Disposable Vape . Dual Airflow Post-less Design
Strawberry Jam is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between a Mexican Ruderalis, Blueberry Indica, and a Jamaican landrace strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Strawberry Jam has a unique and exotic lineage, as it combines the qualities of each parent strain to produce a wide-ranging potential therapeutic benefits for mood and relaxation. Strawberry Jam is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Jam effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Jam when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Botany Farms, Strawberry Jam features flavors like berry, earthy, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Strawberry Jam typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Strawberry Jam is a deliciously fruity strain with dense, dark green buds that burst with THC crystals and brown hairs. This strain is great for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Jam, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.