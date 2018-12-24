Loading…
Tropicana Cookies Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Seattle Bubble Works
SativaTHC 16%CBD
Strain rating:

Tropicana Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
235 people told us about effects:
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
34% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Seattle Bubble Works
