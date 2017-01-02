About this strain
Purple Pinecone by Sagarmatha Seeds is a dense indica known for its heavy effects and generous trichome production. Though its genetics remain unknown, this deep purple strain reeks of pine and earth, hinting at its indica parentage. The weighted effects lay into the body, offering a classic stony sensation that locks you to the couch. This powerful relaxation makes Purple Pinecone ideal for consumers seeking relief from insomnia, stress, and pain.
Purple Pinecone effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Focused
57% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
14% of people say it helps with insomnia
Muscle spasms
14% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
