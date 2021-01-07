Vacation Cannabis
Champagne Jacuzzi (3.5g, 7g, 14g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
Champagne Jacuzzi - 3.5g, 7g, and 14g options available
Derived from Gushers, Gushers is a high-THC, low-CBD cultivar, and has strong, euphoric effects that can initially feel enervating, then sedating. Named for its explosively thick fruit flavor
Gushers effects
Reported by real people like you
89 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
32% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
22% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
