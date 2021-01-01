Vacation Cannabis
Citrus Sunrise (3.5g, 7g, 14g)
About this product
Free Delivery on Vacationcannabis.com!
Zkittles dominant profile, candy like, smells like the rind of citrus fruits and sour.
From Juice Z by Atrium Cultivation - Juicy Gummy is an ATRIUM exclusive, Gorgeous violet & magenta flowers adorned with dense, potent trichomes. The flavors compare to zest of mandarin oranges on pink strawberry starburst.
Zkittles dominant profile, candy like, smells like the rind of citrus fruits and sour.
From Juice Z by Atrium Cultivation - Juicy Gummy is an ATRIUM exclusive, Gorgeous violet & magenta flowers adorned with dense, potent trichomes. The flavors compare to zest of mandarin oranges on pink strawberry starburst.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!