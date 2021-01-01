Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Vacation Cannabis

Vacation Cannabis

Convertible Yacht (3.5g, 7g, 14g)

About this product

Free Delivery on Vacationcannabis.com!

Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Purple Punch with Wedding Cake. Sparkling resin shimmers off this dense flower. The smell of freshly baked vanilla cake and frosting explodes this amazing variety.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!