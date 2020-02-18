Vacation Cannabis
Maui Punch (3.5g, 7g, 14g)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Free Delivery on Vacationcannabis.com!
Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, a cross of Purple Punch and Mendo Breath. Punch Breath has the resin of the purple punch matched with the classic Mendo Purple smell and flavor that’s been missing from the cannabis scene for too long, and these flowers make us so happy it’s back.
Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, a cross of Purple Punch and Mendo Breath. Punch Breath has the resin of the purple punch matched with the classic Mendo Purple smell and flavor that’s been missing from the cannabis scene for too long, and these flowers make us so happy it’s back.
Mendo Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
341 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!