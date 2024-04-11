Garlic Cocktail - (THC Design Cut) Rooted Clone

by Seed Canary
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
This is a verified (THC Design Cut) Clone of Garlic Cocktail which is an Indica dominant hybrid Cannabis strain created by Uprising Seed Co Crossing GMO with Mimosa. This cultivar has earthy notes of clove, orange, garlic, and hints of skunk. Many people find Garlic Cocktail to be a perfect strain for pain relief and inflammation without having the typical sedative effects of most indica-dominant strains.

Garlic Cocktail is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Cookies and Mimosa and bred by Loud Flower Farms. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Garlic Cocktail is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Garlic Cocktail typically ranges from $12-$18. We are still learning about Garlic Cocktail’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cocktail, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Seed Canary
Our mission is to provide the best genetics possible & offering them at an affordable price. We aim to provide our customers with strains that have been worked on to perfection & provides growers with quality Cannabis which they can rely on. We primarily focus on breeding Indica Dominant Strains perfect for both Recreational, & Medical use and we have become known as the brand with the pill bottle packaging! Seed Canary Genetics Hunts through thousands of seeds every year looking for just a few cultivars worthy of breeding with as we firmly believe selective breeding using only THE BEST parents is what gives customers growing our strains such an advantage compared with those from different breeders.

We’re committed to providing you with quality genetics & honored to have you grow our seeds!
