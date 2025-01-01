Illinois Hash Plant is a potent Indica-dominant hybrid Cannabis strain bred locally in Illinois & celebrated for its rich heritage and calming effects that combines the best traits of its parent strains, Miracle Candy and Devil's 13. With roots tracing back to classic Afghan Indica genetics, this strain has been carefully cultivated to embody the best qualities of traditional hash plants. Its hardy nature and high resin production make it a prized choice for hash and concentrate enthusiasts, delivering a smooth and flavorful smoking experience.



Appearance & Aroma



Illinois Hash Plant produces dense, compact buds with a deep purple hue, accented by amber pistils and a thick layer of crystal-like trichomes. The resin production is notably high, giving the flowers a sticky texture that hints at its potency.



The aroma is sweet and pungent, with strong notes of Candy, Skunk, & citrus although some growers claim to experience an aroma best described as sweet tarts / sour berries or candy. Subtle undertones of spice and herbal sweetness add complexity to the scent, making it a favorite for those who appreciate traditional hash-like fragrances while indulging in modern style cannabis.



Effects and Benefits



Illinois Hash Plant is best known for its deeply relaxing and sedative effects. With its Indica-dominant genetics, it provides a calming body high that soothes muscle tension and eases stress. The initial effects often start with a subtle cerebral euphoria, promoting a sense of mental tranquility without overwhelming the senses. As the high progresses, a full-body relaxation sets in, making it ideal for evening use or winding down after a long day, however some phenotypes may carry sativa leaning tendencies which can effect the overall "high" allowing users to experience a powerful mind high with relaxing effects. Medical cannabis users may often turn to Illinois Hash Plant for its potential to relieve symptoms of anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its powerful sedative properties may also benefit those dealing with muscle spasms or restlessness.



Growing Information



Illinois Hash Plant is a resilient and low-maintenance cultivar, well-suited for both indoor and outdoor cultivation. It thrives in warm, Mediterranean-like climates but can also adapt to cooler environments. The plant typically finishes flower in 7-8weeks, producing generous yields of resin-coated buds. Its compact size and sturdy structure make it a practical choice for small grow spaces. For hash makers and concentrate enthusiasts, Illinois Hash Plant's resin-rich flowers are a dream come true. Its trichome production ensures exceptional yields of hash, rosin, or other extracts with a robust terpene profile that enhances the final product.



Whether you're seeking therapeutic relief or simply want to relax and unwind, Illinois Hash Plant delivers a consistently satisfying experience. Its earthy aroma, smooth flavor, and deeply calming effects make it a staple in the collections of both recreational and medical users alike. For those who appreciate the artistry of hash production, this strain's lineage and resin content make it a standout choice.



​



Sex: Regular (Male/Female)



Pack Size: 6 / 12 Regular Seeds



Growth Pattern: short & compact structure with minimal stretch during flower



Flowering Time: 7-8 Weeks



Lineage: Miracle Candy x Devil's 13

