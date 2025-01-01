Unlock the full potential of the plant with our THCA Full Spectrum RSO Oil, crafted exclusively from premium Super Boof THCA flower. This potent oil captures the complete cannabinoid and terpene profile of the strain, delivering the entourage effect in its purest form.
Super Boof – RSO | Full Spectrum THCA Extract (1G)
