This is a verified (Deo Farms Cut) Clone of Zoap. Zoap is a hybrid Cannabis strain which was created by crossing Rainbow Sherbet with Pink Guava. Zoap has became popular recently as its been acknowledged for producing quality cannabis.



What Medium Do We Use?



We start our cuttings in Rockwool and transplant some of them to starter pots with a light soil & coco mix. We found that customers who have less experience with clones often prefer this method as the roots are more established and is easier to care for. However, since we also have customers who prefer a more sterile method we always keep rooted cubes available since many commercial growers like to dunk their clones in IPM before they bring them in. The soil and coco mix is also treated with an insecticide to ensure the medium stays pest free during transit If you have a preference on what medium we use, please email us as soon as you place your order so that we can accommodate to your needs.

