About this product
Super Silver Haze feminized seeds. Want weed for an uplifting yet soothing all-day high? Then this is for you.
18% THC
High yield.
Flowers in 8 – 9 weeks.
Feminized seeds.
Average Growing experience
$40.00 – $175.00
Get 20% off with LEAFLY discount code on https://marijuanaseedconnect.com
About this strain
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
Super Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,607 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Marijuana Seed Connect
Marijuana Seed Connect is a cannabis seed supplier based in Tempe, Arizona – one of the largest marijuana seed banks in the USA. We complement the seeds we breed at our certified ranch with seeds sourced from the leading breeders and seed houses worldwide.
🌱 We sell premium marijuana seeds backed by a germination guarantee. (We replace seeds that don’t germinate)
💵 Familiar safe and secure payments with Venmo, CashApp, Zelle, Credit/Debit Cards, or Bitcoin
🚚 Fast Delivery – US deliveries arrive in 3-5 days.
🚚 Reliable shipping with tracking numbers
🚚 Free shipping for orders $100 and over
🌱 Free Extra Seeds* with every order
🏆 Free Seed Points that can be used at checkout.
Get 20% off with Coupon LEAFLY when you shop at https://marijuanaseedconnect.com/
Want to get in touch? Call (602) 318-9728 or email hello@seedconnectllc.com
*While stocks last.
