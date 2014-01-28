About this strain
Midnight
Midnight, a popular strain in Israel, is a sativa-dominant variety developed by Tikun Olam to treat nausea. This high-CBD strain also controls pain, inflammation, and indigestion, with uplifting and invigorating effects ideal for daytime consumption.
Midnight effects
Reported by real people like you
79 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Focused
35% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!