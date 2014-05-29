Seed & Smith Cannabis
Mob Boss Wax 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Mob Boss effects
Reported by real people like you
200 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
30% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
