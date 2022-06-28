About this product
Katahdin Chem is Mephisto's Chem de la Chem meets Humboldt Seed Company's Magic Melon Auto - F2. We released a single mom that stood out for vigor and bag appeal, with a solid "gassy weed" flavored nose for retail for home growers. But there's also a mom that had a pretty special menthol nose whose seed is available in bulk upon request. Expect variability.
About this brand
Our farm stand is open to the public seasonally and also by appointment. We offer cannabis plants, cannabis seeds, and other farm goodies that happen to be ripe at the time.