EFFECT: INDICA (55% INDICA 45% SATIVA) | VERY PUNGENT | DENSE TRICHOMES

FUNKY FUEL | HINT OF RASPBERRY



Have the best of both worlds with our Feminized Magic Melon Autoflower! Combining the acclaimed Magic Melon with the ease and vigor of an auto makes this an obvious choice for anyone who wants a lot of bud quickly. All autos need favorable conditions throughout the life cycle, particularly the early veg state. May also flower early if roots feel constrained. We’ve been improving autoflowers to be as gorgeous as any full season strain, so experience the easy and production of autoflowers from your trusted source!



Offered in 5 packs. Bulk orders are available by request.