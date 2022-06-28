About this product
FUEL | CARAMEL APPLE | MELON FUNK
Pound Town Auto - Heavy yielding, super high THC (seen COAs at 27%), mostly sweet terps - word to the wise on autos: don't chop at first specks of botrytis if fair conditions are ahead. A week or two of ripening can be make or break and we've not seen specks turn into a ruined crop overnight.
Offered in 5 packs. Bulk orders are available by request.
About this brand
Our farm stand is open to the public seasonally and also by appointment. We offer cannabis plants, cannabis seeds, and other farm goodies that happen to be ripe at the time.