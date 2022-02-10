Feminized Cannabis Seeds | Emerald Fire OG | Humboldt Seed Company
Imagine a sleepy fireplace on a cold, rainy day, inviting you to sit and unwind in the slow warmth it offers – this is the kind of fire channeled by our Emerald Fire OG. This plant offers large, dense nugs, covered in orange fiery hairs making it true to the name. This smooth, lemony, and piney smoke will make you sit back and soak in the environment around you.
Emerald Fire OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Emerald Fire OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Our farm stand is open to the public seasonally and also by appointment. We offer cannabis plants, cannabis seeds, and other farm goodies that happen to be ripe at the time.