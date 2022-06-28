This is an offshoot from Hella Jelly. The original cross from which the HJ was hunted was brought, separately, to the F2 generation and there was a real nutmeg and cinnamon-style spiced plant with a slightly more narrow and serrate leaflet. That plant got Hella Jelly Fem pollen and we've released it at retail as "Jelly Spice"



Available in 6 seed packs and in bulk.