HYBRID (50% INDICA 50% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 24-30% | DAZZLING TRICHOME BRACTS | EUPHORIC AND RELAXING | GRASSY | EARTHY | SWEET



Poddy Mouth earned its unique name through R&D at Ridgeline Farms due to its dazzling trichome covered bracts, aka pods. Originally selected in our 2020 Pheno Hunt, Poddy Mouth stood out from thousands of cultivars and quickly became a team favorite. Serial Emerald Cup winner Ridgeline Farms asked for some hot new genetics, and this one really stood out for him. This line guarantees you’ll have bag appeal and moves off the shelf quickly, making your outdoor look like indoor and your indoor like it’s from another planet. Selection of this line was based primarily on appearance but it does have gassy terps with a hint of sweetness. The super stoney high comes on quickly for both head and body, with euphoric and relaxing effects.