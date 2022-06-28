This is an offshoot from Hella Jelly. The original cross from which the Hella Jelly was hunted was brought, separately, to the F2 generation and there was a real nutmeg and cinnamon-style spiced plant with a slightly more narrow and serrate leaflet. That plant got Hella Jelly Fem pollen and we've released it at retail as "Jelly Spice".
Grown under the sun, moon, and stars of Monroe, Maine. We are independently owned and operated affiliates of Humboldt Seed Company, regionally adapting their world renowned genetics to be particularly suited for the Northeast.
Our farm stand is open to the public seasonally and also by appointment. We offer cannabis plants, cannabis seeds, and other farm goodies that happen to be ripe at the time.
