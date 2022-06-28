Resistant & Vigorous | Banana | Easy Trim



A preposterously vigorous monster of a plant, the Banana Tango shocked us with its huge early tropical scented tennis ball nugs. It’s sure to be a core project at Seed and Soil as we work to stabilize and fine-tune this star performer for our climate. The parent stock for this project is from a Banana Mango (Humboldt Seed CO.) father and an early Cookies (circa 2009) cut that had been curated internally by Hendrx nursery. We saw how this cross sprinted for the moon and then we smelled its flowers, dripping with ripe banana scent – we were hooked. As a bonus, the best nicest pheno has nugs that look practically trimmed with a tasteful minimum of sugar leaf gracing the calyxes. She kept stacking on density through September with no mold. A special plant that might make a few loyal smokers of only indoor weed consider tossing a smartpot on the deck.