INDICA DOMINANT | SWEET STRONG BLUEBERRY SCENT | ENERGIZING | F9 DOUBLE BREEDING LINE FOR HYBRID VIGOR
Available in 10 seed packs and in bulk
Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.
