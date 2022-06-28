This temperate forest landscape can raise strong emotions as the seasons turn. “Persophone’s Tonic” is another THC:CBD hybrid to give us all a little perspective in those deep breath moments. Expect a harvest of sticky heavy buds around the first of October that conjure the memory of moist moss in springtime. This medicine may give you a faraway look in your eyes, it’s a cross of the sturdiest CBD plant we found, ‘Kenopi Red’ and The Humboldt Seed Company’s ‘Hella Jelly’ which is a stunner for it’s very early flowers, often testing near 30% cannabinoids and heavy with ripe fruit/cotton candy scent. Don’t head into winter, or back to Hades, without it.