This temperate forest landscape can raise strong emotions as the seasons turn. “Persophone’s Tonic” is another THC:CBD hybrid to give us all a little perspective in those deep breath moments. Expect a harvest of sticky heavy buds around the first of October that conjure the memory of moist moss in springtime. This medicine may give you a faraway look in your eyes, it’s a cross of the sturdiest CBD plant we found, ‘Kenopi Red’ and The Humboldt Seed Company’s ‘Hella Jelly’ which is a stunner for it’s very early flowers, often testing near 30% cannabinoids and heavy with ripe fruit/cotton candy scent. Don’t head into winter, or back to Hades, without it.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Grown under the sun, moon, and stars of Monroe, Maine. We are independently owned and operated affiliates of Humboldt Seed Company, regionally adapting their world renowned genetics to be particularly suited for the Northeast.
Our farm stand is open to the public seasonally and also by appointment. We offer cannabis plants, cannabis seeds, and other farm goodies that happen to be ripe at the time.
State License(s)
ACD649
ACN1134
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.