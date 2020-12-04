This signature cross between some of HSC’s favorite strains, Pineapple Train Wreck and Blueberry Muffin, offers the best of both plants. Pineapple Muffin produces vigorous, mold-resistant, plants that grow wide and tall. The dense buds are bright green with purple flaking. The sweet blueberry scent is highlighted by pineapple, creating a delicious smoke that tastes just like pineapple upside-down cake. The sweet flavor may leave you relaxed and productive.