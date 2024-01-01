Buds & Roses - Clones - Chili Verde

by Seeds & Clones
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Explore the delightful Sativa Hybrid strain that combines the genetics of Key Lime Pie and Lavender. With a finish time of 9 weeks, this strain offers a truly unique experience. Indulge in the distinctive buds adorned with Jalapeno candy terpenes, creating a tantalizing aroma. Notably, this strain was crowned the winner of the prestigious 2018 Emerald Cup. Bred with expertise by HBK Genetics, this strain stands as a testament to their dedication to producing exceptional cannabis varieties.

Chili Verde is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Key Lime Pie and Lavender. Chili Verde is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chili Verde effects include hungry, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chili Verde when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and GI disorders. Bred by HBK Genetics, Chili Verde features flavors like pepper, lavender, and lime. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Chili Verde typically ranges from $30–$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chili Verde, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Welcome to Seeds & Clones, your premier source for cannabis clones for sale, serving both Los Angeles and the entire nation. Our expertise in reliable genetics allows us to provide a wide array of robust, healthy cannabis clones and seeds, perfect for cultivators of all levels, anywhere in the U.S.

Based in Los Angeles, our mission includes offering efficient and secure shipping for cannabis clones nationwide. We ensure that each clone or seed reaches you in excellent condition, backed by our commitment to expert packaging and swift delivery services. Trust in our ability to handle your order with the utmost care, from coast to coast.

Growers from across the United States turn to Seeds & Clones for their cannabis clones for sale. Our commitment to quality, diverse selection, and customer satisfaction distinguishes us in the cannabis cultivation industry. Explore our offerings today and see why we are the top choice for cannabis clone shipping, cannabis seed shipping, and customer service, available nationwide.

Have any questions or need further details about our products and services in Los Angeles and beyond? Please feel free to reach out to us. Be part of our community and begin your successful cannabis cultivation journey with Seeds & Clones, where we bridge quality with reliability from coast to coast!
