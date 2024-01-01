About this product
Buds & Roses - Clones - Chili Verde
Chili Verde is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Key Lime Pie and Lavender. Chili Verde is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chili Verde effects include hungry, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chili Verde when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and GI disorders. Bred by HBK Genetics, Chili Verde features flavors like pepper, lavender, and lime. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Chili Verde typically ranges from $30–$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chili Verde, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.