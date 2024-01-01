Buds & Roses - Clones - Fatso

by Seeds & Clones
IndicaTHC 28%CBD —
About this product

Type: Indica Hybrid | Finish: 60-80 Days Genetics: GMO x Legend OG Notes: Vigorous in veg with larger internodal spacing and weaker than average branching. It has a generative habit focusing most of its energy on producing sticky, resinous flowers. It’s very important to establish a well-supported canopy in veg before flowering for this strong yielder. Can go anywhere from 60-80 days depending on the environment, but well worth the wait. Pungent aromas of GMO give it the classic skunky and dank smell cannabis is loved for.

About this strain

This cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. Not for the faint of lungs, Fatso is a newer strain that caters to gas, Kush, and Cookies alike. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and comes covered in trichomes, making it great for hash. Make sure you’re close to the couch for this one, you won’t want to get up.

About this brand

Seeds & Clones
Welcome to Seeds & Clones, your premier source for cannabis clones for sale, serving both Los Angeles and the entire nation.

Based in Los Angeles, our mission includes offering efficient and secure shipping for cannabis clones nationwide. We ensure that each clone or seed reaches you in excellent condition, backed by our commitment to expert packaging and swift delivery services. Trust in our ability to handle your order with the utmost care, from coast to coast.

Growers from across the United States turn to Seeds & Clones for their cannabis clones for sale. Our commitment to quality, diverse selection, and customer satisfaction distinguishes us in the cannabis cultivation industry. Explore our offerings today and see why we are the top choice for cannabis clone shipping, cannabis seed shipping, and customer service, available nationwide.

Have any questions or need further details about our products and services in Los Angeles and beyond? Please feel free to reach out to us. Be part of our community and begin your successful cannabis cultivation journey with Seeds & Clones, where we bridge quality with reliability from coast to coast!
