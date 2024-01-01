Buds & Roses - Clones - Gelato 33

by Seeds & Clones
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Discover the exquisite Indica Hybrid strain with a finish time of 9-10 weeks, born from the genetic fusion of Thin Mint Cookies and Sunset Sherbet. This particular strain holds a special place as a beloved Cookies variety native to the Bay Area. Known as The Larry Bird cut, it offers a unique and cherished cannabis experience that captures the essence of this remarkable lineage.

About this strain

Gelato 33 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.

About this brand

Seeds & Clones
