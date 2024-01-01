Buds & Roses - Clones - Gelonade

by Seeds & Clones
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Type: Sativa Hybrid | Finish: 7-10 wks Genetics: Gelato #41 x Lemon Tree Notes: This strain is known for its captivating fusion of flavors and aromas, showcasing a delightful blend of fruity, citrusy, and slightly earthy notes. Gelonade is admired for its beautiful appearance, featuring dense buds with rich hues and a generous coating of trichomes.

About this strain

Gelonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Tree with Gelato #41. Gelonade produces tingly and uplifting effects that will make you feel like a social butterfly. This strain features mostly sweet flavors like fruity citrus and vanilla. Gelonade is a popular strain in California. Medical marijuana patients this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and anxiety.

 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Seeds & Clones
Seeds & Clones
Shop products
Welcome to Seeds & Clones, your premier source for cannabis clones for sale, serving both Los Angeles and the entire nation. Our expertise in reliable genetics allows us to provide a wide array of robust, healthy cannabis clones and seeds, perfect for cultivators of all levels, anywhere in the U.S.

Based in Los Angeles, our mission includes offering efficient and secure shipping for cannabis clones nationwide. We ensure that each clone or seed reaches you in excellent condition, backed by our commitment to expert packaging and swift delivery services. Trust in our ability to handle your order with the utmost care, from coast to coast.

Growers from across the United States turn to Seeds & Clones for their cannabis clones for sale. Our commitment to quality, diverse selection, and customer satisfaction distinguishes us in the cannabis cultivation industry. Explore our offerings today and see why we are the top choice for cannabis clone shipping, cannabis seed shipping, and customer service, available nationwide.

Have any questions or need further details about our products and services in Los Angeles and beyond? Please feel free to reach out to us. Be part of our community and begin your successful cannabis cultivation journey with Seeds & Clones, where we bridge quality with reliability from coast to coast!
Notice a problem?Report this item