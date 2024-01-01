Buds & Roses - Clones - GMO

by Seeds & Clones
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
About this product

Introducing a captivating Indica Hybrid strain with a 10-week flowering period, born from the genetic combination of Chem D and Forum GSC. This strain boasts a robust aroma characterized by distinct notes of garlic and onion. Bred by Mamiko seeds and expertly pheno hunted by Skunkmasterflex, this strain showcases their dedication to quality and innovation. Prepare to embark on a unique sensory journey with this exceptional creation.

About this strain

GMO Cookies, also known as as "GMO Garlic Cookies" and "Garlic Cookies," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. Consumers say Garlic Cookies promotes an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa and make you feel sedated. As a descendent from Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect loud flavors from Garlic Cookies, like a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste that lingers on your tastebuds. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to growers, Garlic Cookies flowers into light green, spade-shaped buds that are dusted with white trichomes and curly orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mamiko Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

