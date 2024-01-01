Buds & Roses - Clones - Grapes & Cream

by Seeds & Clones
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Introducing an exceptional Indica strain with a 63-day flowering period, resulting from the combination of Grape Pie and Cookies and Cream genetics. This strain is a massive yielder, producing dense buds that are highly resistant to mold. Notably, it displays a striking purple color, and its resinous nature makes it an excellent choice for hash production. Enjoy the benefits of this strain with hash yields returning at least 5% or more, showcasing its versatility and appeal to hash enthusiasts.

Grapes and Cream, also known as “Grapes ‘N Cream,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Cookies and Cream. This sweet combination results in a calming strain beloved by many cannabis connoisseurs. Smoking Grapes and Cream produces creative effects that stimulate your mind while leaving your body relaxed and prepped for sleep. This strain is ideal for late afternoon or evening hours and pairs best with projects that require creative thinking. Grapes and Cream features a grape flavor profile with surprising notes of pear and vanilla shining through. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene with limonene and humulene. This original breeder of Grapes N Cream is Colorado's top dog—Cannarado.

Welcome to Seeds & Clones, your premier source for cannabis clones for sale, serving both Los Angeles and the entire nation. Our expertise in reliable genetics allows us to provide a wide array of robust, healthy cannabis clones and seeds, perfect for cultivators of all levels, anywhere in the U.S.

Based in Los Angeles, our mission includes offering efficient and secure shipping for cannabis clones nationwide. We ensure that each clone or seed reaches you in excellent condition, backed by our commitment to expert packaging and swift delivery services. Trust in our ability to handle your order with the utmost care, from coast to coast.

Growers from across the United States turn to Seeds & Clones for their cannabis clones for sale. Our commitment to quality, diverse selection, and customer satisfaction distinguishes us in the cannabis cultivation industry. Explore our offerings today and see why we are the top choice for cannabis clone shipping, cannabis seed shipping, and customer service, available nationwide.

Have any questions or need further details about our products and services in Los Angeles and beyond? Please feel free to reach out to us. Be part of our community and begin your successful cannabis cultivation journey with Seeds & Clones, where we bridge quality with reliability from coast to coast!
