Buds & Roses - Clones - Kush Mints

by Seeds & Clones
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
About this product

Introducing an enticing Indica Hybrid strain with a 9-10 week flowering period, resulting from the genetic combination of Bubba Kush and Animal Mints. This strain boasts a distinct petrol aroma accompanied by a sweet kush undertone. Known as The Rabid Hippie Cut, it offers a unique and captivating cannabis experience that combines the best qualities of its parent strains. Prepare to be enchanted by this remarkable strain, curated with care and expertise.

About this strain

Kush Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kush Mints is a potent and flavorful strain that has a minty and cookie-like aroma and flavor, with hints of gas and pine. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Kush Mints is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kush Mints effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Kush Mints features flavors like mint, menthol, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Kush Mints typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Kush Mints is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Logo for the brand Seeds & Clones
Seeds & Clones
Shop products
Welcome to Seeds & Clones, your premier source for cannabis clones for sale, serving both Los Angeles and the entire nation. Our expertise in reliable genetics allows us to provide a wide array of robust, healthy cannabis clones and seeds, perfect for cultivators of all levels, anywhere in the U.S.

Based in Los Angeles, our mission includes offering efficient and secure shipping for cannabis clones nationwide. We ensure that each clone or seed reaches you in excellent condition, backed by our commitment to expert packaging and swift delivery services. Trust in our ability to handle your order with the utmost care, from coast to coast.

Growers from across the United States turn to Seeds & Clones for their cannabis clones for sale. Our commitment to quality, diverse selection, and customer satisfaction distinguishes us in the cannabis cultivation industry. Explore our offerings today and see why we are the top choice for cannabis clone shipping, cannabis seed shipping, and customer service, available nationwide.

Have any questions or need further details about our products and services in Los Angeles and beyond? Please feel free to reach out to us. Be part of our community and begin your successful cannabis cultivation journey with Seeds & Clones, where we bridge quality with reliability from coast to coast!
