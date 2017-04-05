Buds & Roses - Clones - Legend OG

by Seeds & Clones
IndicaTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

Introducing a refreshing twist on a classic Indica Hybrid strain, with a 10-week flowering period and a genetic lineage stemming from the OG Kush family (Chemdawg x {Lemon Thai x Hindu Kush x Pakistani}). Embrace the distinct character of Legend OG, known for its tart, floral, and pungent terpenes that honor its Kush heritage. This particular strain showcases the Schmoe cut, offering a unique expression of this legendary lineage. Prepare to experience the essence of Kush in a whole new way with Legend OG.

About this strain

Legend OG is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with an unknown strain. This strain produces relaxing effects that elevate the mind while soothing aches and pains throughout the body. Legend OG's sleepy qualities make it an ideal strain to enjoy before bedtime. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for treating symptoms related to insomnia and stress. Legend OG has a tart, floral aroma and a pungent flavor.

 

About this brand

Seeds & Clones
