Buds & Roses - Clones - OG Kush

by Seeds & Clones
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Introducing an exclusive Indica strain from Clone Guy Industries, featuring a flowering time of 56-63 days. This strain is renowned for its heavy yield, promising abundant harvests. With meticulous care and expertise, Clone Guy Industries has crafted a remarkable Indica experience that is sure to captivate cannabis enthusiasts. Prepare for a rewarding journey with this exceptional and high-yielding strain.

About this strain

OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” or "Ocean Grown" indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity. Many people have different names for the acronym, but real OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Seeds & Clones
Seeds & Clones
Shop products
Welcome to Seeds & Clones, your premier source for cannabis clones for sale, serving both Los Angeles and the entire nation. Our expertise in reliable genetics allows us to provide a wide array of robust, healthy cannabis clones and seeds, perfect for cultivators of all levels, anywhere in the U.S.

Based in Los Angeles, our mission includes offering efficient and secure shipping for cannabis clones nationwide. We ensure that each clone or seed reaches you in excellent condition, backed by our commitment to expert packaging and swift delivery services. Trust in our ability to handle your order with the utmost care, from coast to coast.

Growers from across the United States turn to Seeds & Clones for their cannabis clones for sale. Our commitment to quality, diverse selection, and customer satisfaction distinguishes us in the cannabis cultivation industry. Explore our offerings today and see why we are the top choice for cannabis clone shipping, cannabis seed shipping, and customer service, available nationwide.

Have any questions or need further details about our products and services in Los Angeles and beyond? Please feel free to reach out to us. Be part of our community and begin your successful cannabis cultivation journey with Seeds & Clones, where we bridge quality with reliability from coast to coast!
Notice a problem?Report this item