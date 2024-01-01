Buds & Roses - Clones - Oreoz

by Seeds & Clones
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Type: Indica Hybrid | Finish: 9-10 weeks Genetics: Cookies and Cream x Secret Weapon Notes: This strain has an aroma reminiscent of campfire s'mores, with extra delicious hints of chocolate and diesel. Dense buds that are lumpy, long, and neon green in color with amber hairs and glittering trichomes.

About this strain

Oreoz, also known a "Oreo Cookies" and "Oreos," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon. This strain produces a long-lasting and relaxing high. Consumers should take caution as the high potency of Oreoz may be overwhelming to those new to cannabis. This strain has an aroma reminiscent of campfire s'mores, with extra delicious hints of chocolate and diesel. Medical marijuana patients use Oreoz to help relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, insomnia, chronic stress and depression.

Welcome to Seeds & Clones, your premier source for cannabis clones for sale, serving both Los Angeles and the entire nation. Our expertise in reliable genetics allows us to provide a wide array of robust, healthy cannabis clones and seeds, perfect for cultivators of all levels, anywhere in the U.S.

Based in Los Angeles, our mission includes offering efficient and secure shipping for cannabis clones nationwide. We ensure that each clone or seed reaches you in excellent condition, backed by our commitment to expert packaging and swift delivery services. Trust in our ability to handle your order with the utmost care, from coast to coast.

Growers from across the United States turn to Seeds & Clones for their cannabis clones for sale. Our commitment to quality, diverse selection, and customer satisfaction distinguishes us in the cannabis cultivation industry. Explore our offerings today and see why we are the top choice for cannabis clone shipping, cannabis seed shipping, and customer service, available nationwide.

Have any questions or need further details about our products and services in Los Angeles and beyond? Please feel free to reach out to us. Be part of our community and begin your successful cannabis cultivation journey with Seeds & Clones, where we bridge quality with reliability from coast to coast!
