Buds & Roses - Clones - Zawtz

by Seeds & Clones
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Type: Indica Hybrid | Finish: 63-67 Days Genetics: King Louie x Zkittlez Notes: OG dominant aroma profile with Zkittlez taste. Strong King Louie OG nose with the Skittles fruit undertone. Would be happiest in coco/diet mediums and larger pots with lighter EC load and slow/steady water content. Will be a nice slimmer/neon green and can have a rounded swell if given time to finish. Green bud, NO PURP. This is a Connoisseur/Exotic strain - it needs the experienced hand of a cultivator who has cared for true OGs before.

About this strain

Zawtz is a modern Zkittlez cross from top breeder Cannarado. It's a three-way cross of Zkittlez x Gelatti x King Louie Xiii Og. According to Cannarado, "Zawtz came from a selection of 30 Zkittlez/Gelatti/LouieXIII seeds I made 3-4 years ago. It wasn't the biggest or prettiest of the lot but the smoke outshined most things in the garden. She brings a potent candied lemon/lime gas profile that coats your mouth on the exhale. If you like candy gas kush weed this is your E-ticket to happiness!"

About this brand

Seeds & Clones
