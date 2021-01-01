About this product
Doctor Seedsman CBD is the crowning achievement resulting from a long and diligent effort to discover a strain of cannabis with very high levels of CBD but less than 1% THC, resulting in healing effects without any psychoactivity. Many CBD-rich strains have been created, but up until now the vast majority have virtually equal amounts of CBD and THC.
Doctor Seedsman CBD is 80% sativa and is descended from a plant that its breeders named CBD Asia due to its provenance and high CBD levels. This amazing plant didn't even need the usual inbreeding in order to both accentuate and preserve its desirable traits.
How Doctor Seedsman CBD 30:1 Grows
It is a robust plant, growing vigorously yet staying quite short and squat in the process. Indoor flowering lasts for 8 - 9 weeks, while outdoor harvests should be ready in early October in northern latitudes. Yields are high and the buds are nice and dense, covered with loads of resin.
Doctor Seedsman CBD 30:1 Taste, Smell and Effect
This plant is very aromatic but non-psychoactive. It has a powerful and penetrating taste with a pine and ginger note on the finish. CBD production has been laboratory tested at 20% while THC comes in at less than 1%, representing a CBD:THC ratio in excess of approximately 30:1. The effect is very deeply relaxing to the body with no cerebral effects whatsoever.
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
