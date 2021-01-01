These High THC Collection Feminised Seeds packs from Seedsman contain either 3 x 1 or 3 x 3 seeds of the following feminised strains: Gelat.OG, Peyote Gorilla and Peyote Wi-Fi. They represent some of the very best feminised strains in the whole Seedsman range.



Gelat.OG is the culmination of bringing together two much-in-demand West Coast strains - Gelato and OG Kush. If you are looking for a strain with a deliciously mouth-watering taste, heavy yields, pretty fast flowering and a happy yet potent and relaxing effect then you may well have found your Holy Grail in Gelat.OG. Gelat.OG grows well both indoors and outdoors. Its flavour and scent combine sweet citrus with earthy notes. THC production is very high at 25% with very low CBD content. The effect is one of extreme happiness, comfortable and profoundly relaxing.



Peyote Gorilla is a cross of Gorilla Glue #4 (Chem Sister x Chocolate Diesel) and Peyote Purple, a colourful pheno-type of Bubba Kush. The potent, medicinal effect of the Gorilla meets the stimulating and uplifting high of the Peyote Purple. This is a great yielding plant that stands out from the crowd with its abundance of resin, making it very suitable for making extracts and concentrates with. This strain's scent is sour with lemon, petrol, earthy and woody notes and these properties are reflected back in the taste. THC production is very high at between 22 - 26% with CBD at just 1%. The effect is a very potent, uplifting high which gradually evolves into a physically relaxing state that will be almost certain to ease any aches and pains.



Peyote Wi-Fi is an indica-dominant cross of WiFi (The White x Fire OG) and Peyote Purple (selected Bubba Kush pheno-type). It boasts very high THC levels and is a big resin producer.The scent is sour, lemon/lime with diesel notes while the taste of the buds is rather earthy with diesel fuel notes. THC production is extremely high at between 20 - 26% while CBD levels remain below 1%. It is a highly potent strain and one which will lend itself well to physical relaxation. High resin production makes this a popular strain from which to make cannabis extracts and concentrates.



Please see the strain-specific pages for further information regarding these cannabis strains.