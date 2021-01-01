About this product
How Peyote Zkittlez Grows
This plant is medium-sized with large, broad leaves and takes around 75 days of flowering before it is ready to harvest when it produces very generous and potent yields - up to 650 gr/m2 indoors and 1500 gr/plant when cultivated outdoors.
The THC potential of this strain is very high, with plants attaining 26 - 28%. It is suitable for growing in all environments and takes between 60 - 65 days to complete flowering indoors. Outdoors it will be ready to harvest during late September in northern latitudes. Yields are excellent and vary between 450 - 600 gr/m2.
Peyote Zkittlez Taste, Smell, and Effect
Zkittlez is a sweet-tasting Indica-dominant (80%) cannabis strain that produces high yields boasting high levels of THC. This is a very vibrant strain displaying green and purple hues with bright orange pistils.
Zkittlez is a 3-way cross between Granddaddy Purple, Grapefruit, and Afghani.
Zkittlez's scent is delightful and entices with ripe tropical fruits and candy, which follow through in the taste. THC production is over 20%. The effect is very uplifting, especially for an Indica strain. Therapeutically, it is used to combat stress, depression, anxiety, and those with ADHD.
Peyote Zkittlez will make a superb, highly potent, and high-yielding Indica-dominant addition to all seed collections and is sure to become a growers' preference. Get yours from Seedsman now.
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
