About this product
The Relax Collection Auto Feminised Seeds packs from Seedsman contain either 3 x 1 or 3 x 3 seeds of the following indica-dominant auto-flowering cannabis strains: Blueberry, OG Kush, Zkittlez Autos. These strains have been chosen for their classic relaxing indica attributes that make these plants the source of great chill-out moments to savour.
Auto Blueberry is an auto-flowering Blueberry strain that was bred from a Lowryder #2 male plant and an old-skool Blueberry from Sagarmartha Seeds. It is a very vigorous plant which grows rapidly before beginning the flowering phase. It develops plenty of side-branches which help to increase yields. Potency from this strain is good and the flavour is deliciously fruity. It is a great looking plant that can develop the lovely colours that Blueberry is renowned for, although this becomes more likely with lower night-time temperatures. You can expect a good harvest at around 2.5 months from germination. THC levels can vary and as with most of our autoflowering plants CBD levels will be relatively high, providing a clear mental high together with good relaxation.OG Kush Auto is a perfect strain for those looking to cultivate in a smaller space. It is an indica dominant plant whose maximum height reaches a little over a metre tall. However, despite its diminutive stature, OG Kush packs a punch with THC levels of 15-20%. Utilizing its Kush lineage, it offers a heavy wave of euphoria that can alleviate the stresses of everyday life. OG Kush has a veritable feast of aromas and flavours, ranging from the sour citrus of many Kush varieties, to a distinct and unique peppery taste which will surprise and excite even the most knowledgeable cannabis connoisseur. Expect to harvest abundant thick buds at around 75 days from germination.Zkittlez Auto is one of the very sweetest-tasting auto strains available anywhere. It is a sativa-dominant strain that was bred from Zkittlez (Grape x Grape Apple) crossed with a male Fruit Auto (Fruit Cheese Auto x Blueberry Auto). Growers can expect to harvest large yields of high-THC buds within 75 days. Its high-THC effect is well-balanced being very good for social situations as well as relaxing in front of the TV either alone or with company.
Please see the strain-specific pages for further information regarding these cannabis strains.
Auto Blueberry is an auto-flowering Blueberry strain that was bred from a Lowryder #2 male plant and an old-skool Blueberry from Sagarmartha Seeds. It is a very vigorous plant which grows rapidly before beginning the flowering phase. It develops plenty of side-branches which help to increase yields. Potency from this strain is good and the flavour is deliciously fruity. It is a great looking plant that can develop the lovely colours that Blueberry is renowned for, although this becomes more likely with lower night-time temperatures. You can expect a good harvest at around 2.5 months from germination. THC levels can vary and as with most of our autoflowering plants CBD levels will be relatively high, providing a clear mental high together with good relaxation.OG Kush Auto is a perfect strain for those looking to cultivate in a smaller space. It is an indica dominant plant whose maximum height reaches a little over a metre tall. However, despite its diminutive stature, OG Kush packs a punch with THC levels of 15-20%. Utilizing its Kush lineage, it offers a heavy wave of euphoria that can alleviate the stresses of everyday life. OG Kush has a veritable feast of aromas and flavours, ranging from the sour citrus of many Kush varieties, to a distinct and unique peppery taste which will surprise and excite even the most knowledgeable cannabis connoisseur. Expect to harvest abundant thick buds at around 75 days from germination.Zkittlez Auto is one of the very sweetest-tasting auto strains available anywhere. It is a sativa-dominant strain that was bred from Zkittlez (Grape x Grape Apple) crossed with a male Fruit Auto (Fruit Cheese Auto x Blueberry Auto). Growers can expect to harvest large yields of high-THC buds within 75 days. Its high-THC effect is well-balanced being very good for social situations as well as relaxing in front of the TV either alone or with company.
Please see the strain-specific pages for further information regarding these cannabis strains.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.