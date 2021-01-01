About this product
CBG (cannabigerol) is the non-acid form of cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) which itself is the pre-cursor to the three main cannabinoid lines tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), cannabidiolic acid (CBDA), and cannabichromenic acid (CBCA). Through the action of UV light or heat enzymes in the cannabis plant break down CBGA and in the majority of strains it is converted into either THCA and CBDA. It logically follows that the higher the CBG the lower the THC and CBD levels and vice versa.
CBG is very interesting as it is thought to offer great medical potential. It lowers intra-ocular pressure thereby helping to treat cases of glaucoma. Early research reveals promise as an anti-bacterial, it inhibits colo-rectal cancer cells in mice, has been shown to protect neurons in mice with Huntingdon's Disease, it has also been shown to increase appetite in rats and it reduces inflammation in cases of Crohn's Disease.
Seedsman CBG#1 grows in all environments, indoors, outdoors and in a greenhouse. Its indoor flowering time is between 10 - 12 weeks with yields expected to be between 400 - 500 gr/m2. Outdoors, northern hemisphere harvests will be ready towards the end of September - early October with each plant capable of producing up to 350 gr. Colourful displays of purple will affect some plants towards the end of flowering especially in the presence of cool night-time temperatures. Flavours are tangy, from the terpene limonene, with berry notes.
N.B. It is very important to germinate CBG #1 seeds at a constant temperature of 80° Fahrenheit (26-27° Celsius) for optimum viability. Avoid temperature swings and fluctuations.
CBG levels are 16.9% while THC is very low at 0.25%.
Cannabinoid content:
THC - 0.25%
CBD - 0.02%
CBG - 16.9%
CBC - 0.55%
CBN - ND
CBDA - 0.02%
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
