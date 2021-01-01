About this product
Put some colour in your life with the Taster Collection Auto Feminised Seeds packs from Seedsman contain either 3 x 1 or 3 x 3 seeds of the following top-quality auto-flowering cannabis strains: Alaskan Purple, Green Crack and Pink Kush CBD 30:1 Autos. These strains have been chosen to represent a broad range of auto-flowering attributes suitable for a wide range of uses including medicinal.
Alaskan Purple Auto, this year’s most popular autofem, is a predominantly indica strain producing some very attractive yields in a short space of time. Created by crossing Alaskan Purple with a ruderalis strain, it has a sweet, fruity flavour and a strong relaxing high. Alaskan Purple Auto is a sizeable plant for an auto with yields to match. Indoors, its life cycle is around 8 weeks, with some examples coming in at around the 7 week mark. Sweet ripe fruits abound on the palate, and with THC levels between 15 – 20% its relaxing indica effect doesn’t lack potency.Green Crack Auto is a great strain for all growers, including novices, as well as for the connoisseur cannabis consumer. This sativa-dominant auto hybrid is fast, productive, flavoursome and imparts an energising, upbeat effect which is great for all social situations. The buds are an attractive light green in colour and are flecked with bright orange pistils. Resin production is high making this a fine strain for those making extracts. The taste of Green Crack Auto has a dominant mango flavour supported by floral and fruity notes all of which are emphasised on the exhale. THC production is around 20% with low CBD of 0.7%. The overall effect is very uplifting accompanied by euphoric sensations and a creative energy for those possessed of such talents. Its positive nature makes it ideal in a range of social situations at any time of day.Pink Kush CBD Auto is the result of crossing Pink Kush CBD Auto with Pink Afghan CBD Auto strains. It is 90% indica, has a fast life-cycle and a CBD:THC ratio of at least 30:1. As an auto-flowering strain it will be suitable for just about all environments. Taking a scant 9 weeks from germination through to harvest, you can expect good yields. Like its name, it displays an attractive pink colour in the buds. The scent and taste resembles pine and damp forest with earthy hints of red fruits. CBD is rated at approximately 17% with just 0.5% THC. Its effect is a soft, light, relaxing body high.
Please see the strain-specific pages for further information regarding these cannabis strains
Alaskan Purple Auto, this year’s most popular autofem, is a predominantly indica strain producing some very attractive yields in a short space of time. Created by crossing Alaskan Purple with a ruderalis strain, it has a sweet, fruity flavour and a strong relaxing high. Alaskan Purple Auto is a sizeable plant for an auto with yields to match. Indoors, its life cycle is around 8 weeks, with some examples coming in at around the 7 week mark. Sweet ripe fruits abound on the palate, and with THC levels between 15 – 20% its relaxing indica effect doesn’t lack potency.Green Crack Auto is a great strain for all growers, including novices, as well as for the connoisseur cannabis consumer. This sativa-dominant auto hybrid is fast, productive, flavoursome and imparts an energising, upbeat effect which is great for all social situations. The buds are an attractive light green in colour and are flecked with bright orange pistils. Resin production is high making this a fine strain for those making extracts. The taste of Green Crack Auto has a dominant mango flavour supported by floral and fruity notes all of which are emphasised on the exhale. THC production is around 20% with low CBD of 0.7%. The overall effect is very uplifting accompanied by euphoric sensations and a creative energy for those possessed of such talents. Its positive nature makes it ideal in a range of social situations at any time of day.Pink Kush CBD Auto is the result of crossing Pink Kush CBD Auto with Pink Afghan CBD Auto strains. It is 90% indica, has a fast life-cycle and a CBD:THC ratio of at least 30:1. As an auto-flowering strain it will be suitable for just about all environments. Taking a scant 9 weeks from germination through to harvest, you can expect good yields. Like its name, it displays an attractive pink colour in the buds. The scent and taste resembles pine and damp forest with earthy hints of red fruits. CBD is rated at approximately 17% with just 0.5% THC. Its effect is a soft, light, relaxing body high.
Please see the strain-specific pages for further information regarding these cannabis strains
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.