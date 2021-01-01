These Taster Collection Feminised Seeds packs from Seedsman contain either 3 x 1 or 3 x 3 seeds of the following feminised strains: Blue Ice OG, Cream & Cheese CBD 1:1 and Lemonchello Haze. These feminised Seedsman strains have been chosen to illustrate a range of cannabis qualities, including medicinal usage, and represent some of the very best that the Seedsman range has to offer.



Blue Ice OG was created by crossing an elite clone of the famous and in-demand OG Kush strain along with a Blueberry Ice. It is a strong and robust plant with good yields and an incredibly intense flavour. The fruity flavour is reminiscent of berries with notes of soft citrus (lemon). It turns shades of purple and dark blue when night-time temperatures drop below 12°C.Blue Ice OG is a very easy strain to grow even for the novice grower. The strong stems are ideally suited to carry the burden of very dense and weighty buds. THC production falls into the medium range (10 - 15%) with low CBD. The effect is extremely relaxing, both cerebrally and physically, very long-lasting and most enjoyable. It is claimed to have medicinal applications and would be a very good stress-buster.



As its name suggests, Lemonchello Haze has a flavour similar to that of the traditional Italian drink combined with an immediately recognisable Haze aroma. For over a year and a half, our breeders had been searching for the perfect Super Lemon Haze strain to cross with an Amnesia. Eventually finding the chosen strain from a breeder in Sicily, the Italian reference in this strain’s name is a nod to the creator of the flawless mother plant. Lemonchello Haze grows very tall, produces a large yield and is relatively easy to cultivate, despite its impressive stature. In terms of effects, Lemonchello Haze offers extremely pleasant euphoric sensations almost immediately. She takes around 9 weeks to flower and is suitable for all environments and grow media.



If you are looking for a therapeutic strain that retains all of the traits of a classic Cheese variety, then look no further than Cream and Cheese CBD. With lab reports confirming CBD content of 18%, and THC at around 20% this brand new addition to our strain collection can be used in the treatment of a variety of ailments.While the classic cerebral high of its Cheese parent is not present in this strain, the relaxing body effect is very noticeable. This means that both recreational and medical users can enjoy the effects of CBD Cream and Cheese. In terms of aroma and flavour, you won’t be surprised to hear that this 1:1 CBD:THC strain retains that unmistakable Cheese taste in abundance!



Please see the strain-specific pages for further information regarding these cannabis strains.