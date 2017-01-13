Select Oil
Select Elite .5g Blue Hash - Hybrid
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 13%CBD —
About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Blue Hash effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
48% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
