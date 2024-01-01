About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
El Fuego effects are mostly energizing.
Bred by DNA Genetics, El Fuego is a cross of their most resinous cultivars. The idea was to create a high-yielding strain for concentrate production or breeding projects. Buds are nearly white with thick trichomes coating a dark green flower. The high is strong, putting consumers into a happy, relaxed state that may keep your head bobbing to your favorite music for hours to come.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item