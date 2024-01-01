About this product
About this strain
Berry Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kushberries and White Runtz. Berry Runtz is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Berry Runtz effects include euphoric, sleepy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Berry Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by SunMed Labs, Berry Runtz features flavors like berry, grape, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Berry Runtz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Berry Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.