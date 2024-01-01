About this product
About this strain
Green Caffeine is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Green Crack and Caffeine. This strain is a stimulating and uplifting sativa that has a citrus and earthy flavor. Green Caffeine is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Green Caffeine effects include creative, euphoric, and alert. Medical marijuana patients often choose Green Caffeine when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, and anxiety. Bred by In The Flow, Green Caffeine features flavors like citrus, earth, and fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Green Caffeine typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a potent and energizing sativa that can boost your mood and productivity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Green Caffeine, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.